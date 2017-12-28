Sheriff's office investigating string of church burglaries - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Sheriff's office investigating string of church burglaries

CROSS COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The Cross County Sheriff's Office is working to bust thieves targeting churches.

According to a news release, there have been four church burglaries over the past week in Cross County in the area of Highway 284 East and Fitzgerald Crossing.

Captain David Hallmark with the Cross County Sheriff's Office said one church was hit twice in just two days.

The sheriff's office believes all the burglaries are connected.

The suspect or suspects are targeting televisions, electronics, and speaker systems.

Hallmark said the sheriff's office is doing what they can to get those items back to the churches.

“Our deputies are staying out there quite a bit," Hallmark said. "We’re just talking to everybody, we put it out on our web page, and we're trying to get people that know anything to give us a call and see if we can get this figured out.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cross County Sheriff's Office at 870-238-5700.

