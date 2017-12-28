UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Jonesboro homicide

Jonesboro police have arrested a man suspected of murdering his wife.

According to Corporal David McDaniel, public information officer for the Jonesboro Police Department, officers arrested 50-year-old Shawn Gregory Burniston.

He's suspected of killing 43-year-old Jessica D. Burniston Thursday afternoon at their home on Arrowhead Farm Road.

McDaniel said in a news release Friday morning that officers responded to a call about a subject injured with a knife. When they arrived they found Shawn Burniston with an apparent self-inflicted knife wound to his wrist.

"His wife, Jessica D. Burniston, had suffered blunt force trauma and was found deceased in the home," McDaniel stated.

Burniston was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries then later taken to the Craighead County Detention Center. He is being held on a $1 million temporary bond awaiting a probable cause hearing.

JPD detectives continue to investigate the case and ask anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 870-935-6710 or Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

Court documents reveal Jonesboro police arrested Shawn Burniston on Nov. 14 on suspicion of felony drug paraphernalia possession. According to the probable cause affidavit, officers found a razor blade that field-tested positive for cocaine after he called them to his home on Arrowhead Road regarding someone trying to break in.

At the time, Burniston claimed that "several people in black ski masks were trying to pry his front door open with a pry bar." However, officers reported not finding any evidence supporting his claims.

Detectives did note that "Burniston appeared to be under the influence of narcotics" and "he had bloody spots on his legs from picking off scabs."

He reportedly continued to tell police there was someone outside his home, "but when officers looked there was no one there."

He was arrested and later released on a $1,000 cash/surety bond.

