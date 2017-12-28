Batesville PD seeks help identifying two vehicles - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Batesville PD seeks help identifying two vehicles

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

The Batesville Police Department needs the public's help identifying two vehicles in a case involving a possible fake officer.

According to a Facebook post from the Batesville Police Department, two vehicles approached someone last night at a hospital in the same manner as a law enforcement officer would contact someone.

Police said the encounter was "brief and non-confrontational."

According to the post, police have not confirmed these vehicles to be associated with any law enforcement agencies.

"As the encounter does concern us, we do not want to alarm the public to anything we believe to be an extended threat," the post said. "It should also be noted that during this encounter there was not any use of blue lights or any type of emergency lighting from the vehicles in questions."

One photo posted by the police department shows what appears to be a large dent in the back of the SUV.

Anyone who may have information about the vehicles is urged to contact Police Chief Alan Cockrill or Lt. Kyle Williford at 870-569-8111.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

