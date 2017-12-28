Scammers posing as volunteer fire department - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Scammers posing as volunteer fire department

Scam Alert Scam Alert
BIGGERS, AR (KAIT) -

Scammers are known for posing as agents from the IRS or even large police departments, but now they're posing as members of a volunteer fire department.

The Biggers-Reyno Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook on Thursday that someone is calling people saying the department needs money. The caller is asking for banking information.

The fire department says it would never do this and it's a scam.

"Please do not be fooled by these crooks!!!" the department said on Facebook.

