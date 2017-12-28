Couple climbs out of window and into police custody - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Couple climbs out of window and into police custody

Jerry Dean Grant (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Jerry Dean Grant (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
Christina Ann Pittman (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Christina Ann Pittman (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
CARAWAY, AR (KAIT) -

A couple faces residential burglary charges after police say they broke into a home by climbing through a window. 

Caraway Police Chief Shannon Kelems said in a probable cause affidavit that he received a call on Dec. 27 that Jerry Grant, 44, and Christina Pittman, 38, both of Caraway, had climbed in a window at a home in the 200-block of South New York.

When the chief looked through the window, he saw Pittman standing nearby.

“I knocked on the window and advised Christina and Jerry to open the window and come outside,” Kelems stated.

The chief said Pittman opened the window and she and Grant climbed out.

According to the court documents, the couple claimed the owner had given them permission to go in the house to look for a heater.

However, when Kelems contacted the owner, she said she had not given the pair permission to be in her home.

Kelems arrested the two suspects and took them to the Craighead County Detention Center.

On Thursday, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Grant and Pittman with one count each of residential burglary. He set their bonds at $15,000 and ordered them to appear in circuit court on Feb. 2.

