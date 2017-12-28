Woman accused of using victim's tax returns to apply for credit cards, bank loans

Detectives say a Jonesboro woman used another woman's tax returns to get credit cards and bank loans.

Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Thursday to charge Patricia Sue James with non-financial identity fraud.

According to court documents, the 58-year-old James used information gathered from another woman’s old tax returns to apply for numerous online credit cards and bank loans.

However, according to the affidavit, James did not use the cards or accept any loan payments.

During questioning, James is alleged to have confessed to using the victim’s personal information online.

If convicted of the Class D felony, James could be fined up to $10,000 and receive up to 6 years in prison.

