Man accused of stealing a lot of green...plants

More than 8 months after the alleged crime, police have arrested a man suspected of stealing a lot of green.

Green plants, that is.

On April 23, at approximately 6 a.m., a truck driven by 44-year-old James B. Davidson of Brookland was reportedly seen on surveillance video entering the 2200-block of Haag Brown Reserve.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the truck bed was empty when it arrived at the property.

But when it left, the court document said, several trees and shrubs removed from the location “appeared to be in the bed of the truck.”

At the time of the theft, Glenn Tacker of Stonebridge Construction estimated the loss at $1,000.

Davidson reportedly admitted to driving the truck onto the property that morning but denied taking any plants.

Upon further questioning, Davidson claimed he had purchased the plants for a local business and had a receipt, the affidavit said.

On Thursday, Dec. 27, Davidson appeared video Skype before Craighead County District Judge David Boling who found probable cause existed at the time of his arrest to charge him with theft of $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000.

If convicted of the Class D felony Davidson could be sentenced up to six years in prison and fined as much as $10,000.

Because Davidson is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center on numerous other charges, the judge gave him an OR (own recognizance) bond.

Davidson’s next court appearance is set for Jan. 29.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.