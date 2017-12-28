A Better Region 8: 'Honest disagreement is often a good sign of progress'

Recently on a Saturday afternoon shopping trip, a nice lady stopped me and asked if I was the guy who did those Better Region 8 editorials. She told me that most times she agrees with me but hesitated and apologized because sometimes she disagrees with me too.

I told her not to apologize.

When someone agrees with me the conversation is short and usually includes statements like "thank you." But when the person doesn't agree with an editorial the conversation is longer and more constructive. You see, when we disagree and have a conversation about it, it gives the people involved a chance to hear another viewpoint. It opens up a chance to examine our own opinions and decide if we want to stick with our beliefs or change our minds.

Mahatma Gandhi once said: "Honest disagreement is often a good sign of progress."

In the world we live in today, people who disagree are often attacked or dismissed especially on social media. The truth of the matter is our great country built it's unity partially on disagreement and the conversation that follows.

So the next time you see an editorial and it stirs the need to share your opinion say something by emailing us at abetterregion8@kait8.com. Whether you agree with us or disagree with us, we're listening because it could spark a conversation that could solve a problem or help a person in need or even change someone's mind.

It’s about time we get back to the idea that disagreement is ok. Being vocal, respectful and open to others' opinions makes this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.