People rush to prepay taxes before new year

Nationwide, people have been flocking to their county tax collector’s office to try to prepay their 2018 taxes before the new tax law goes into effect.

Craighead County Tax Collector Wes Eddington said he’s had at least one call per hour asking to prepay.

But, according to an Arkansas law, taxes are due and payable between the first business day in March and October 15.

Eddington said property taxes aren’t set until the end of the year, so prepaying 2018 taxes is not an option.

“You can’t prepay,” Eddington said. “We’ve had folks ask what would happen if we sent you a check, and we tell them that we would have to send it back to you because we can’t hold that check.”

Eddington said there is also a $10,000 cap in the new tax plan.

He did have some advice for taxpayers with delinquent taxes.

“In order to take advantage of the current tax law and avoid the 2018 cap, we encourage taxpayers with delinquent taxes to pay now for unlimited deductions,” Eddington said.

