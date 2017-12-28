County to become 'Purple Heart Community' - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

County to become 'Purple Heart Community'

Clay County will soon become a Purple Heart Community.

According to County Judge Mike Patterson, the quorum court recently passed a resolution to become a Purple Heart community.

He said the county will soon be given a plaque recognizing them as a Purple Heart community.

Judge Patterson says hundreds of veterans live in the county and noted this is something the county is doing to recognize their sacrifices.

"We want them to know that Clay County wants to remember the things they've done in the past," he said.  "We appreciate what they've done in the past and we appreciate what they do today."

Around a dozen or so of the signs have been ordered and will soon be placed around the county.

According to Patterson, once the signs and the plaque arrive, there will be a special presentation.

He said he hopes to have many veterans in attendance at the plaque presentation.

