Beloved community doctor dead at 91

A beloved Piggott doctor passed away at 91 years old this week.

Dr. Hillard Duckworth was still making rounds at Piggott Community Hospital until the day he got admitted to a hospital.

"He's left a big footprint," said hospital administrator James Magee.

Magee said Dr. Duckworth had been an asset to the community for more than 50 years.

"He began his practice here in Piggott in 1955 and he had been in practice ever since," he said.

Piggott Mayor Jim Poole said Duckworth spent time serving his community outside of the hospital as well.

"If you needed advice or help you went to Dr. Duckworth, he could help you with it," he said. "Not just in his medical practice, but in his community too."

Over the years, Dr. Duckworth spent time serving on the city council and in his church.

"He had a real good sense of humor and everybody knew Dr. Duckworth," said Poole. "His bedside manner was great not only in the hospital but in the community."

Poole said Dr. Duckworth will be missed by many people in the community.

"It's one of those things that you can't replace, you know, you can't walk in his shoes," he said. "He's left an empty spot that can't be filled."

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, at the First Baptist Church in Piggott. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. at Hoggard & Sons Funeral Home.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.