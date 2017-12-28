Former country club to be demolished - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Former country club to be demolished

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

The former Walnut Ridge Country Club will be torn down in 2018.

The club was closed when it was damaged in an October fire.

According to Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp, the building will be cleared in January.

Snapp said the land will possibly be used for an industrial site.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

