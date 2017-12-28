Authorities: Second suspect in Christmas day murder in custody

A man being sought in connection with a homicide in Central Arkansas on Christmas Day turned himself in to authorities late Wednesday night.

According to a report from Little Rock television station KATV, Deymon Webb had been sought by authorities since the murder at a home in Scott.

Webb was arrested on suspicion of capital murder, two counts of attempted capital murder, aggravated residential burglary and kidnapping in connection with the case.

Police have also arrested Richard Gilliam on suspicion of capital murder, attempted capital murder, and kidnapping in the case.

Police believe Gilliam and Webb went to the home and killed Arlin Wayne Nugent ; and kidnapped a woman and threw her into the Arkansas River. The woman, who was able to swim to safety, was being treated in a Little Rock hospital, officials said.

