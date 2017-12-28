Blytheville to open warming center - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Blytheville to open warming center

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

The former National Guard Armory in Blytheville will serve as a warming center for people impacted by the cold temperatures this week. 

According to a Facebook post from the City of Blytheville, the building, which is the future Blytheville Justice Complex, will be open Friday at 5 p.m. and will remain open as city officials monitor the temperatures over the next several days. 

Blytheville police, the City of Blytheville, the County Mission, the Red Cross, and local residents are working on the project. 

Anyone interested in volunteering or in need of help can call the Blytheville Police Chief's office at 870-762-0405 starting Friday morning. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

