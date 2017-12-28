Sheriff credits deputies with capture of Murray

A man who had a brief breath of freedom was back in custody Thursday night after he allegedly escaped from the Lawrence County Jail.

According to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Yates, Arthur Murray did escape from custody. Details were scarce as to how Murray was able to get out of the jail in Walnut Ridge or what charges Murray was facing at the time.

However, he will likely face an escape charge after what happened Thursday night, Yates said.

On Friday, Yates said officers developed a plan to capture Murray. Once the plan was developed, authorities were able to find out where Murray was and surrounded the home.

"They take pride in their work and in something like this, they wanted him back in jail quick," Yates said. "So did I and then we got him put back."

Yates also said the new county jail will be much more secure and will lower the risk of inmates trying to escape.

