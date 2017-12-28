Sheriff: Man back in custody after brief escape

A man who had a brief breath of freedom was back in custody Thursday night after he allegedly escaped from the Lawrence County Jail.

According to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Yates, Arthur Murray did escape from custody. Details were scarce as to how Murray was able to get out of the jail in Walnut Ridge or what charges Murray was facing at the time.

However, he will likely face an escape charge after what happened Thursday night, Yates said.

