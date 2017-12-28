A Family For Me: Brandi

Like most kids in December, Brandi is thinking about Christmas, presents, and food.

She remembers being a kid and eating Santa's cookies when she wasn't supposed to.

"When I was growing up my mom would say don’t touch the cookies. I’d say I won’t and five minutes later there were no cookies left," she said.

In many ways, she's your typical 13-year-old girl, but she currently has no family.

“She’s been in foster care for three years," said Tracy Holloway, adoption specialist. "Most of her time in foster care she has lived in residential facilities or group homes. She does have lots of trauma that she has experienced in her life.”

As you can imagine, that is hard for a kid to mentally process.

Despite going through a lot of trauma, Brandi knows what she wants: “A mom and dad. Someone who’s going to keep me and not give up on me. Someone who has brothers and sisters, doesn’t matter what age. I want somebody who’s going to be a real parent.”

A real parent that will help her transition to a normal life.

"She would need to continue in counseling and therapy to help her transition to a family," said Holloway. "She would need someone who is willing to transition her slowly since she’s lived in residential facilities or group homes. A family setting is going to be different for her and she’s going to need some time to adjust to living in a family-like setting.”

It's an adjustment and not always easy, but like many other kids in Region 8, I feel confident that there is a family that is perfect for Brandi. If you are interested in adopting Brandi or other kids in Arkansas, visit this website.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.