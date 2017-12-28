Proposed shooting range draws debate

A plan to build a shooting range in Baxter County has supporters and opponents discussing the issue as a decision on the issue approaches.

According to a story from Springfield television station KY3 , the proposal was set to be discussed at the Cotter City Council meeting Thursday night. The plan calls for the range to be built on the Cotter School District campus.

Supporters say that a local shooting sports team would not have to travel to Midway or Yellville to participate in contests. However, the close proximity of both towns as well as safety concerns has some people worried.

"If a stray bullet goes off here, as close as they are, it could hit someone at any place," Donna Banaszynski told KY3. "It could hit some of the kids on the school ground."

However, school officials have said the range would follow both state and national rules involving the use of shooting ranges.

Also, a neighbor said the opportunity to help the students learn something can provide a good future for them.

"I think it's an excellent idea," Amy Medley said. "We've got a shooting team. A lot of kids got scholarships from it, they get to go college that wouldn't otherwise get to go."

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.