JPD changing how it hires new officers

The Jonesboro Police Department is changing the way it hires new officers.

Starting Friday, the department will accept applications on a year-round basis. In the past, applications were accepted twice a year.

Sgt. Cassie Brandon said the changes will streamline the hiring process and make it more efficient.

In the past, she said, it would take up to five months to process applicants.

“With a steady stream of applications, rather than a large amount at one time, we hope to be able to process applicants much quicker,” Brandon stated.

In addition to taking applications daily, testing will be held once a month.

To apply, go to www.jonesboro.org and click “Employment Opportunities” and search for the police officer job announcement.

For more information, contact Sgt. Brandon at cbrandon@jonesboro.org or Cpl. Dave McDaniel at dmcdaniel@jonesboro.org.

