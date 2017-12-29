Police searching for suspected credit card thief

If you can identify this woman, contact Crimestoppers at 935-7867. (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)

Jonesboro police need help identifying a woman suspected of using stolen credit and debit cards at several Gee Street businesses.

On Dec. 10, a woman reported that sometime overnight someone entered her unlocked SUV parked on Meadowbrook Drive and stole her wallet containing numerous credit and debit cards.

Later that day the victim contacted police to report that her bank card had been used three times before she could close the account.

According to the initial incident report, a “heavy-set white female wearing a black coat” was caught on surveillance camera using the card at the Gee Street Market at 10:03 a.m. then at the Gee Street Kitchen at 10:06. Nine minutes later the card was used at the Dollar General store on Gee.

In each video, a white man wearing a toboggan was seen with the female suspect.

Employees at the discount store told police the two are regular customers and that they always arrive on foot, leading detectives to believe they live in the area.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity should contact Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867) to leave an anonymous tip. Information leading to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.