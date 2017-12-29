JPD investigating road rage incident

If you were traveling down Old Greensboro Road Christmas Eve and saw a man pounding on a woman's car, police need to hear from you.

A woman told officers she was driving southbound on the road just before 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24, when another motorist passed her and blocked the roadway with his vehicle.

The man then got out of his vehicle, according to a report from the Jonesboro Police Department, and began hitting the woman’s car, damaging it, while making threats.

The woman stayed in her vehicle.

When the man got back into his car, he drove past her again. But this time, police said, he pointed a handgun at the woman.

The victim claimed there were several witnesses to the incident; however, no one has come forward.

Detectives ask that if anyone witnesses this alleged crime to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 870-935-6710 or Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

