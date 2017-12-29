Blytheville to open two warming shelters this weekend

As the temperatures continue to drop, the city of Blytheville is trying to make sure it’s less fortunate citizens are not left out in the cold.

The city, along with several volunteers, will open two warming shelters this weekend.

The former National Guard Armory and the Mississippi County Union Mission are now full of cots, blankets, and refreshments.

They are ready to open their doors to anyone in need of a warm place to stay.

Mayor James Sanders says the city is doing what they’re supposed to, which is helping out their people.

“We just started looking for a place to see how we can help the citizens that were underserved or just didn’t have the ability to find a warm spot right now,” Sanders said.

Several community members volunteered their help as well.

“We’re working now to coordinate how we’re going to do this,” Sanders said. “Pastor Trotter has been with us figuring out volunteers and how to keep it open all night, as well as the chief of police to make sure everyone has a safe place to be.”

The American Red Cross and other local businesses and organizations donated resources like cots, blankets, and refreshments.

