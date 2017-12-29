Black River Bridge to be completed in 2018

Randolph County Judge David Jansen said the new Black River Bridge is on track to be completed in 2018.

He said the project has been underway for more than a year.

Jansen said crews have seen their share of hurdles between winter weather and delays due to severe flooding in May.

Once the bridge opens there will be two northbound lanes and two southbound lanes allowing traffic to flow smoothly.

"We'll have times when it gets congested, but it's going to be so much better and the bridge that they had to tear out it was time," said Jansen.

He said with Randolph County growing over the year, he is happy to see the new bridge will allow for more travel.

Jansen said that during peak hours traffic can back up on the current two-lane bridge, but once the project is complete this should be alleviated.

