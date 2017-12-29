Blytheville, booster group discuss local league operations

The Blytheville Baseball Softball Boosters has had sole control of the local league at the Youth Sportsplex for years.

But, after a letter was given to the mayor, whether or not that control will continue is under negotiation.

The letter came from the Board of Directors and said the BBSB would not operate the local league for the 2018 season.

Mayor James Sanders said the city has been in contact with the BBSB since then, and they’re still working to resolve the situation.

“It’s one of these things where we’re all trying to understand the positions and places, whether it be ordinances, the laws, and rules that govern how the facility is operated,” Sanders said. “We’re all still trying to work together.”

Sanders said if they can resolve the issue, the local league will continue as normal, but if not, the city will look into other ways of operating the league to make sure the local league continues.

Region 8 has tried to reach out to the BBSB for comment but has not been able to get in touch.

