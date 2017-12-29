County provides shelter during cold weather

According to Lawrence County Judge John Thomison, residents can come to the sheriff's office to take shelter from the cold.

He said residents can check in at the office inside the courthouse to get shelter during the cold weather this weekend.

Judge Thomison said in the past, they have unlocked the courthouse so that people could get warm during below freezing weather.

He said because the courthouse has a generator, it will always be a place where people can get warm even during a power outage.

Thomison added with law enforcement on the property all the time, the courthouse is a safe and warm place for those in need.

"We always have power, we always have heat.," he said. "We look at it as being a public building and that's what we need to do with it."

He says the building has plenty of places for people to sit and rest while staying out of the cold.

Thomison added, if winter weather strikes in Lawrence County, officials will unlock the other doors to the courthouse as well.

