Preparation key for battling cold temperatures

The cold temperatures can be difficult for most people and doctors suggest people wear the proper clothing to avoid getting hypothermia.

According to a report from Springfield, Mo. television station KSPR , the proper clothing includes three layers of clothing on the top part of the body, two layers below the waist, a hat, gloves and waterproof shoes.

However, doctors ask people to be careful because sweat can evaporate, causing more heat loss, KSPR reported.

They also suggest people cover up with blankets, drink something warm and use warm water while taking a shower. Also, if you have a health problem dealing with the cold, they also ask that you visit a doctor.

