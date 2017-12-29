Prosecutor says police acted in self-defense in November shooting

According to 16th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Holly Meyer, Batesville police acted in self-defense during a Nov. 3, 2017 officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of Marvin Stair.

Stair was shot and killed after he shot Batesville officer Michael Dickinson several times, injuring him.

Meyer sent a letter to Arkansas State Police Investigator Sean Reigle about the incident.

In the letter, Meyer said the situation started as a domestic disturbance at the Stair's home in Batesville. The letter noted Stair was reportedly intoxicated and physically abusive to a family member when Dickinson arrived.

"Stair stepped out of his front door onto the porch where he had a brief conversation with Dickenson. The conversation and ensuing action were captured on Dickenson's video camera. Stair refused to comply with Dickenson's arrest commands and then stepped back through the threshold of his front door," Meyer's letter read. "Stair picked up a pistol that was just around the door jamb inside the door and immediately began firing at Dickenson. Dickenson retreated for cover and was shot multiple times, seriously wounded by Stair."

The letter noted that Batesville police and neighbors went to help Dickenson across the street, while police set a perimeter around the home as authorities tried to contact Stair.

"From his vantage point in the front yard of the Stair home, Scarbrough could see Stair inside the home holding what was clearly visible as a rifle (a Bushmaster .223). When Stair pointed the rifle at Scarbrough through an upper screen door opening, Scarbrough fired two shots at Stair from a police issue rifle, one of which struck Stair's head instantly killing him," Meyer said in the letter.

"Given what I have previously found to be Stair's intent to use deadly force against law enforcement and the direct pointing of Stair's rifle at Scarborough, I find Lt. Scarbrough's firing on and killing Stair in the line of duty to be lawful defense of self and others," the letter read.

