New ministry for former addicts, mothers to open soon

A new ministry has been founded in Craighead County to help women recovering from addiction be reunited with their children.

“We know that DHS and the foster care system need some relief,” In His Arms Ministry Director Clint Carter said. “Because of what God’s done in our lives, we want to give back and help women out.”

Carter and Jennifer Tarwater decided to open the facility because they both know first-hand what it’s like to struggle with addiction.

But, God changed their lives when they surrendered to him.

Since there is not currently a ministry-based rehab for women in Craighead County, they hope to fill that void.

“We really want to work as much as we can with the women that are in the court system,” Carter said. “So we want to come along beside them, give them a safe environment to live in, and also a safe environment that their kids can come visit.”

In His Arms Ministry will be located on Highway 141. The land is being cleared right now and construction is expected to begin soon.

Carter said they will house 16 women at first.

Not only will the ministry support the ladies and show them the love of Christ, the leaders will also bring various community members in to teach life skills.

“Anything from mock interviews to budgeting classes to parenting classes,” Carter said. “That’s something that they’ll have to have to meet the court needs and DHS needs so we’ll have all that.”

If you are interested in helping with the In His Wings Ministry, you can send a message to their Facebook page.

You can also make a tax-deductible donation right there on their page as well. It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Carter can be contacted by email at clint.inhiswings@gmail.com.

