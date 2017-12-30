Authorities investigate massacre of animals - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Authorities investigate massacre of animals

(Source: Pablo) (Source: Pablo)
WOODRUFF COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Woodruff County authorities are offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the killing of fenced-in animals this week. 

According to a post on the Woodruff County Sheriff's Department Facebook page, deputies are investigating the massacre of animals at the Ferrell Wiggins property in the Pumpkin Bend community. 

Several animals including goats, an alpaca and a calf were slain, Sheriff Phil Reynolds said in the post. 

Police are asking for information or leads if anyone saw anything between 7 p.m. Dec. 28 and 8 a.m. Dec. 29 in the area. 

Anyone with information on the case can call the Woodruff County Sheriff's Department at 870-347-2583. 

