Authorities investigate massacre of animals

Woodruff County authorities are offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the killing of fenced-in animals this week.

According to a post on the Woodruff County Sheriff's Department Facebook page , deputies are investigating the massacre of animals at the Ferrell Wiggins property in the Pumpkin Bend community.

Several animals including goats, an alpaca and a calf were slain, Sheriff Phil Reynolds said in the post.

Police are asking for information or leads if anyone saw anything between 7 p.m. Dec. 28 and 8 a.m. Dec. 29 in the area.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Woodruff County Sheriff's Department at 870-347-2583.

