Man celebrates 104th birthday

Frank Anderson poses for a picture with his daughter, Sarah Vanderclute. Anderson recently turned 104 years old. (Source: Kendall Berry)

Frank Anderson (left) recently celebrated his 104th birthday with a party in Blytheville. (Source: Kendall Berry)

A Blytheville man has seen a lot of history in his life and his family and friends recently gathered to celebrate his 104th birthday.

The people at Westminster Village hosted the party for Frank Anderson on Dec. 28 in Blytheville.

Anderson was a Master Sgt. G2 Military Intelligence during World War II in Patton's Spearhead XX Corps under Gen. Edwin Anderson Walker. When the war ended, Anderson stayed in Germany as part of the American Red Cross for five years.

He has also visited Japan, Guam, Greenland, the Azores and the Demilitarized Zone in North Korea.

Anderson also retired from the Red Cross after 28 years of service.

