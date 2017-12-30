ASP: Coach faces DWI, child endangerment

A high school basketball coach in Northwest Arkansas is in trouble with the law after he reportedly drove a school bus while intoxicated with nine children on board.

According to a press release from the Arkansas State Police, Kevin Kyzer of Knoxville, Ark. was arrested Friday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a minor.

ASP said police got a call around 5 p.m. Friday about Kyzer, who formerly coached at East Poinsett County, being intoxicated and driving a Lamar school bus.

The bus was found east of Altus around 5:30 p.m. and Kyzer was arrested without incident.

School officials went to the scene and made arrangements for the children to get home safely.

According to a report from Little Rock television station KATV, Kyzer is the basketball coach at Lamar High School.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.