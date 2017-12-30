New laws take effect with new year

There will be at least 40 new laws in the books Monday morning as Arkansas residents wake up for the New Year, with most of the laws dealing with financial and education around the state.

According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK , lawmakers met in 2017 for an 85-day session at the Capitol in Little Rock and approved nearly 1,000 bills.

The military retirement income tax cut bill was one of the bills that was approved and signed into law by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The bill provided tax relief for nearly 22,000 veterans and their families, KARK reported, noting the bill was one of the top priorities for the governor.

Another law would require school buses that are bought or leased by districts after Jan. 1 to have seat belts if 10% of registered voters in a district sign a petition, KARK reported.

Lawmakers start budget hearings on Jan. 8 and the state's fiscal session Feb. 12.

