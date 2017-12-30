Crews responding to Hoxie house fire

Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in Hoxie.

According to Fire Chief Chris Ditto, crews are en route to a fully-involved house fire at 209 Southeast Clare Street.

Chief Ditto said they have the fire contained now, and everybody made it out of the house safely.

He said it was caused by an electrical shortage in the attic.

