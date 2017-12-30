Crews responding to Hoxie house fire - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Crews responding to Hoxie house fire

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in Hoxie.

According to Fire Chief Chris Ditto, crews are en route to a fully-involved house fire at 209 Southeast Clare Street.

Chief Ditto said they have the fire contained now, and everybody made it out of the house safely. 

He said it was caused by an electrical shortage in the attic.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Crews responding to Hoxie house fire

    Crews responding to Hoxie house fire

    Saturday, December 30 2017 10:09 PM EST2017-12-31 03:09:46 GMT
    Saturday, December 30 2017 10:57 PM EST2017-12-31 03:57:47 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in Hoxie.

    Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in Hoxie.

  • Police: Prank led to police shooting unarmed Kansas man

    Police: Prank led to police shooting unarmed Kansas man

    Friday, December 29 2017 1:46 PM EST2017-12-29 18:46:29 GMT
    Saturday, December 30 2017 8:38 PM EST2017-12-31 01:38:10 GMT

    Police say an officer has shot and killed a man in Wichita while investigating a report of a homicide and hostage situation that later was found to be false.

    Police say an officer has shot and killed a man in Wichita while investigating a report of a homicide and hostage situation that later was found to be false.

  • ASP: Coach faces DWI, child endangerment

    ASP: Coach faces DWI, child endangerment

    Saturday, December 30 2017 4:32 PM EST2017-12-30 21:32:10 GMT
    Saturday, December 30 2017 7:39 PM EST2017-12-31 00:39:21 GMT
    Kevin Kyzer (Source: Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office Via Vinelink)Kevin Kyzer (Source: Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office Via Vinelink)

    A high school basketball coach in Northwest Arkansas is in trouble with the law after he reportedly drove a school bus intoxicated with nine children on the bus. 

    A high school basketball coach in Northwest Arkansas is in trouble with the law after he reportedly drove a school bus intoxicated with nine children on the bus. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly