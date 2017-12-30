Local basketball scores 12/30/17 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Local basketball scores 12/30/17

Jonesboro, AR- 

George Kell Classic:

Boys: 

Rector 66 Salem 49 

Pangburn 77 Cross County 67 

Bay 69 CRA 57 

Girls: 

Highland 47 Newport 29 

Salem 60 Bradford 27 

Harrisburg 64 Cross County 19 

EPC 40 Viola 23 

Trumann 43 Westside 35 

