Local basketball scores 12/30/17

Jonesboro, AR-
George Kell Classic:
Boys:
Rector 66 Salem 49
Pangburn 77 Cross County 67
Bay 69 CRA 57
Girls:
Highland 47 Newport 29
Salem 60 Bradford 27
Harrisburg 64 Cross County 19
EPC 40 Viola 23
Trumann 43 Westside 35
