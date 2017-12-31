Police warn against shooting firearms on New Year's Eve

If you are thinking about shooting a weapon to start off the new year, one area police department is asking people to think again.

According to a Facebook post from the Blytheville Police Department , police are asking residents not to shoot their guns on New Year's Eve due to the threat of injury.

"It's dangerous, it's illegal, it's not celebrating, it's not funny," the post noted.

Police also ask residents if they are with friends and one of them starts to shoot a weapon to ask them not to do so.

A person can be subject to a $1,000 fine and the loss of their firearm if caught, police said.

