Police warn against shooting firearms on New Year's Eve - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police warn against shooting firearms on New Year's Eve

Blytheville Police (Source: KAIT) Blytheville Police (Source: KAIT)

If you are thinking about shooting a weapon to start off the new year, one area police department is asking people to think again. 

According to a Facebook post from the Blytheville Police Department, police are asking residents not to shoot their guns on New Year's Eve due to the threat of injury.

"It's dangerous, it's illegal, it's not celebrating, it's not funny," the post noted. 

Police also ask residents if they are with friends and one of them starts to shoot a weapon to ask them not to do so. 

A person can be subject to a $1,000 fine and the loss of their firearm if caught, police said.  

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Year in Review 2017

    Year in Review 2017

    Saturday, December 30 2017 2:42 PM EST2017-12-30 19:42:00 GMT
    Sunday, December 31 2017 6:31 PM EST2017-12-31 23:31:03 GMT
    Severe storms caused tornadoes in White County in February, damaging homes and businesses in its path. (Source: KAIT)Severe storms caused tornadoes in White County in February, damaging homes and businesses in its path. (Source: KAIT)

    The year 2017 is about to come to a close and Region 8 has seen its share of interesting stories this year from snowstorms, tornadoes and flooding to exotic animals and a disease who once thought to be gone making a comeback in the area.

    The year 2017 is about to come to a close and Region 8 has seen its share of interesting stories this year from snowstorms, tornadoes and flooding to exotic animals and a disease who once thought to be gone making a comeback in the area.

  • Ringo Starr, Bee Gee Barry Gibb tapped as British knights

    Ringo Starr, Bee Gee Barry Gibb tapped as British knights

    Saturday, December 30 2017 5:36 AM EST2017-12-30 10:36:21 GMT
    Sunday, December 31 2017 6:18 PM EST2017-12-31 23:18:19 GMT
    A Beatle and a Bee Gee are among the celebrated citizens who have been selected for knighthood and other awards given in the name of Britain's monarch.
    A Beatle and a Bee Gee are among the celebrated citizens who have been selected for knighthood and other awards given in the name of Britain's monarch.

  • Officers get 'stop the bleeding' kits

    Officers get 'stop the bleeding' kits

    Sunday, December 31 2017 3:49 PM EST2017-12-31 20:49:01 GMT
    Sunday, December 31 2017 5:37 PM EST2017-12-31 22:37:09 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A group has handed out more than 30 "stop the bleeding" kits to many members of law enforcement in Lawrence County.

    A group has handed out more than 30 "stop the bleeding" kits to many members of law enforcement in Lawrence County.

    •   
Powered by Frankly