Assistant fire chief: electrical the cause of house fire

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Fire investigators have found the cause of a New Years Eve house fire in Jonesboro. 

According to Jonesboro Fire Department Assistant Chief Allen Dunn, the fire at Nettleton between Race and Industrial was electrical. 

Three JFD fire engines helped battle the fire.

No injuries have been reported.  

