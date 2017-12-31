Crews battling house fire in Jonesboro - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Crews battling house fire in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Crews are battling a well-involved house fire in Jonesboro.

It is located on Nettleton between Race and Industrial.

According to Jason Dyck with Jonesboro Police Department dispatch, three engines are on scene.

It is unknown if anyone was home at the time 

Officials are asking everyone to avoid that area as the whole road is blocked off. 

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

