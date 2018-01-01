Investigators: space heater the cause of house fire

Fire investigators have found the cause of a New Years Day house fire in Monette.

According to Jonesboro Fire Department Assistant Chief Allen Dunn, the fire at the corner of Stewart and Texie Streets appears to have been caused by a space heater.

According to Lake City Fire Chief Chris Snyder, the home is a total loss.

Snyder said no one was injured in the blaze. ?

