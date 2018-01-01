Officials tell people to stay away from area due to situation

Officers are asking people to away from an area on western White County due to a situation.

According to the White County 911/Dispatch Center’s Facebook page, officials are asking people to stay away from the Starlight Lane and Sunset View areas. Those roads are also blocked.

Earlier, people were told to shelter-in-place. Police say the area is now secure.

Dispatch said if you see anyone or anything that is not familiar, call 911 immediately.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.