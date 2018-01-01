Jonesboro church holds community lunch for those in need

A Jonesboro church worked to help those in need on New Years Day.

Grace Baptist Church held a community lunch and opened their clothing closet to the public.

Organizers with the event said they simply wanted to show Christ-like love to many in the community.

The group served hot soup and visited with many in the community.

"The community who may be less fortunate and not have a good meal that they've got a place to go that's safe," Isaiah Ritter, event coordinator, said.

One woman who helped organize the clothing closet said the church had collected more than 500 items of clothing for people in need.

"It's been really cold," said Jordan Eanes. "We have this to offer and I think it's the perfect time to offer it because it has been really cold."

Eanes said she hoped to empty the clothing closet during the event and help many people in need of warm clothing.

