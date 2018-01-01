Authorities identify victims, suspect killed in White Co. shooting

Authorities have identified the victims and the suspect in a shooting in White County on Monday afternoon.

According to Little Rock ABC affiliate KATV, White County Chief Deputy Phillip Miller said deputies were called to a shooting on Blackjack Mountain Road in Romance. There a woman was found dead near a home in the area. A man who was injured in the shooting died after being taken to a local hospital.

Miller identified the two victims as Starla Exum, 45, of Romance and Timmy Dickson, 54, of Searcy on Tuesday.

Miller said deputies searched the area and found the suspect, Archie Lawhon, III, 42, of Cabot around 3:15 p.m Monday. Lawhon was shot and killed by deputies after he pointed a gun at them.

According to Public Information Officer Bill Sadler with Arkansas State Police, their Criminal Investigation Division has been asked to assist in the investigation of an officer-involved shooting near Romance.

Miller said it is unclear what led to the murders.

The White County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.