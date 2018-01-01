Hoxie mayor praises departments for handling incidents in cold weather

The city of Hoxie praised the work of two departments, calling them "Holiday Heroes" for handling two different incidents in frigid weather over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post on the city's page, Mayor Lanny Tinker praised the Hoxie Volunteer Fire Dept. for battling and quickly controlling a house fire on Claire St. on Sat., Dec. 30.

Tinker also commended the city's Water Dept. for battling two water main breaks on Monday in cold temperatures.

