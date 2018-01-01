Jonesboro Animal Control warns of dangers of leaving pets in frigid cold

Despite the frigid temperatures, members of the Jonesboro Animal Control said Monday they're still getting calls regarding several animals being left out in the cold.

Matthew Gragg, an officer with Animal Control, said they've performed 15 welfare checks within the past week regarding dogs being left outside without a dog house, food or water.

Gragg said if owners leave their pets outside, city ordinance requires them to have a comfortable dog house but during cases of extreme cold, he and others agree that it's best to find an inside room for the pets.

"Don't leave them out there thinking they will be ok. Think about it, could you stay out there for two hours even with all of your clothes on," Gragg said. "It is cold. I recommend bringing them in, it is safer, it will protect you because you won't get a ticket and your dog will be safe too."

Gragg also reminds citizens that if you're cited for animal cruelty, you could face one of several penalties, including a fine of at least $350, or 10-20 days in jail.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.