Entergy reports over 600 customers without power in Mississippi Co.

Entergy Arkansas is reporting a large power outage in Mississippi County Tuesday morning.

According to its outage map, over 600 customers are still without power. Initially, over 1,700 lost power around 4:20 a.m.

The outage affects parts of Blytheville and most of Gosnell.

Gosnell schools are also closed Tuesday.

Entergy says equipment on their utility pole has broken causing the outage.

Gosnell may not have power restored until about 11 a.m. For parts of Blytheville, power may return around 9:30 a.m.

