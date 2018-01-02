Valley View Schools delayed due to power outage - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Valley View Schools delayed due to power outage

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Jonesboro school will be delayed by two hours Tuesday.

Valley View Superintendent Bryan Russell tells Region 8 News the delay is due to the power outage reported Tuesday morning.

CWL crews were sent to work on fixing the outage in south Jonesboro.

