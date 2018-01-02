Schools closed, delayed across the area - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Schools closed, delayed across the area

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Some school districts in Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri are closed or delayed Tuesday.

Districts closed include Gosnell and Senath-Hornersville.

Valley View has been delayed by two hours.

The Gosnell and Blytheville areas were hit by a power outage early Tuesday morning affecting over 1,700 Entergy customers.

In addition, south Jonesboro was hit by a power outage that CWL crews are working to restore.

