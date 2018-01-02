Church reports windows broken by rocks

The pastor of a Craighead County church reported vandalism after finding three windows broken.

Deputy James Watson was called to Alsup Baptist Church on County Road 625 in Bay on Dec. 30.

Watson met with Preacher James Morgan who said he was contacted about broken windows.

According to the incident report, the deputy "observed two exterior windows that had been broken as well as one interior window that had been broken."

It appeared the interior window was broken by a rock thrown through an outside window, Watson stated.

Two rocks were found inside the church that appeared to have been thrown through the windows.

The vandalism caused about $900 in damages.

Morgan told the deputy the doors were locked when he arrived at the church and nothing seemed to be taken. No other damage was reported.

