Police searching for suspect who fled from work detail

Jonesboro police are searching for an inmate who ditched work duty.

On Dec. 29, Officer Michael Talley was dispatched to the intersection of E. Johnson Ave. and Arkansas Highway 91/N. Fisher St. for an escaped inmate.

When Talley arrived he was unable to find the inmate identified as 40-year-old Shawn A. Woods of Jonesboro.

The officer spoke with a Jonesboro city employee working with Woods. He said Woods jumped out of a city vehicle and ran north in the direction of Patrick St.

The driver of the vehicle told Talley the inmate was "fairly quiet all day and didn't say anything other than he missed his girlfriend."

A BOLO was placed on Woods and the Craighead County Detention Center was notified.

Woods is described as 5'8" tall, weighing 170 with brown eyes and is bald. He also has a goatee and pale complexion.

Woods was originally arrested for shoplifting in December.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

