Man charged with murdering wife

A Jonesboro man is officially charged with murder in the death of his wife.

On Tuesday, a judge found probable cause to charge 50-year-old Shawn Gregory Burniston with first-degree murder.

Burniston is suspected of killing his wife, 43-year-old Jessica D. Burniston, on Dec. 28 at their home on Arrowhead Farm Road.

Officers found Jessica Burniston deceased at the home. Jonesboro police said she had suffered blunt force trauma.

Shawn Burniston was found with an apparent self-inflicted knife wound to his wrist at the time of the investigation.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Burniston admitted he struck his wife "multiple times with a pool cue and ax handle." Those details match injuries found in a preliminary coroner's report and a preliminary autopsy report by the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

Burniston also told investigators about a "history of drug use and domestic violence between the two and that '[He] just took it too far this time.'"

His bond was left at $1 million.

Burniston is seeking a public defender and expected to be back in court on Feb. 26.

