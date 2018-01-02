Changes to police department's budget up for approval

The City of Hardy will hold a meeting Tuesday night to finalize changes to the city's 2018 budget.

The city council passed the budget in December , with the stipulation that the police department would find a way to cut their budget by around $100,000, getting it close to what it would have cost the Sharp County Sheriff's Department to take over the city's police duties.

Police Chief Tamora Taylor said it was hard making the cuts, knowing they affect the safety of her community.

"It was quite a difficult task," Taylor said. "It took probably four or five hours."

She said the department's budget now comes in right at $155,000.

The big change was cutting one full-time position.

Now, the department is made up of Chief Taylor, one full-time patrolman, and just over $7,000 set aside to pay a part-time officer to cover holidays and vacation time.

Another large amount of the money was taken from the fuel and maintenance parts of the budget.

Help for the department, though, is coming in through community members. They've seen the cuts that were being made and donated ammunition and repair services to the police department.

"The community has really pulled together in helping us and made several comments to me and reached out to me and they know that it's been tough to manage all these cutbacks," Taylor said. "I'm really humbled by what the community has said to me."

Taylor said she also has five reserve officers right now, which are volunteers and are a tool in helping make sure the city is monitored and safe.

